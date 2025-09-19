EU ministers to meet on September 26 to discuss creation of ’Drone Wall’; Ukraine may be invited to join the discussion – media

Next Friday, September 26, EU ministers plan to meet to discuss the "drone wall" project. A representative of the Ukrainian government may also be invited to the talks.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources in EU diplomatic circles, Censor.NET informs.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier confirmed that work on the drone defense system is ongoing. According to him, the issue has become particularly relevant due to incidents involving Russian drones in Poland and Romania.

"Commissioner Kubilius noted yesterday that he will continue working on the creation of a drone defense system, which was also announced by President von der Leyen. This is precisely because the recent events have once again underlined the need to defend border countries and Ukraine from potential attacks," he said.

Regnier added that the SAFE instrument could be used to implement the "drone wall" if member states include the relevant components in their national plans, which must be submitted to the European Commission by November 30. It is noted that Ukraine is also participating in this program.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU plans to build a "drone wall" on its eastern border. Ukraine to be invited to join project.

