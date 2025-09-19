Drone Wall to protect both EU and Ukraine – European Commission

Drone Industry

The "Drone Wall" project will protect EU member states in the east as well as Ukraine.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said this, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"Commissioner Kubilius mentioned yesterday that he would continue work on the future ‘Drone Wall,’ which Commission President von der Leyen also referred to in her address to Congress. Why? Because we have seen recent events in Romania and Poland, which once again underlined the need for the European Union to protect and defend itself. And that, of course, includes safeguarding our ‘frontline’ countries and Ukraine from potential drone attacks," he explained.

Regnier recalled that Kubilius, together with President von der Leyen, visited EU member states on the eastern flank, whose governments have already expressed interest in the "Drone Wall" project.

According to Regnier, the SAFE instrument (the defense production loan program) will contribute to building the "Drone Wall," provided that member states include its core components in their national plans, which must be submitted to the European Commission by November 30.

He also added that Ukraine "is by default fully associated with the SAFE initiative, so the ‘Drone Wall’ will protect Ukraine, the EU, and, by definition, some NATO member states."

