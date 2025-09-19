"Lazar" is model of sound government policy in field of drones, - Kasianov. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Military Yurii Kasianov spoke about the "Lasar's Group" unit within the National Guard of Ukraine, which develops drones and shows good results on the battlefield.

He said this in an interview with Dana Yarova, Censor.NET reports.

"There was a publication in Forbes, the latest issue, where there is a story about Lasar's Group. This is a unit of the National Guard, headed by Pavlo Yelizarov, who used to be a producer for Savik Shuster. These guys kept a low profile for a long time, never revealing anything about themselves in the media, even though we knew that this was already a large unit with thousands of people. With the help of drones, they perform some miracles at the front. Everyone knows that if the 'Lazar's' group is working here, everything will be fine," he said.

According to Kasianov, the group develops drones and manufactures them themselves. They only receive funds from the state for components.

"That's why they are the ones who implement the state drone policy for their unit. This is a very positive example. Because the state cannot do this, and the guys have done it. Luckily for us, we have people who know about drones, who have their own vision and do the things they see. They have success and results in the war, which we lack. We need to take the experience of these people and replicate it," he added.

