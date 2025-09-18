Army of Drones.Bonus program expands: units can earn e-points for GRS logistics operations

The Army of Drones.Bonus program has proved a game changer in the war against Russia: enemy losses in manpower and equipment have risen significantly, and units can now order strike assets directly.

As reported by Censor.NET, Vice Prime Minister – Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced the update.

Service members can already earn e-Points for:

"We are now extending the program to logistics operations involving ground robotic systems (GRSs). The Government approved the decision at its meeting," the statement said.

Fedorov added that expanding the Army of Drones.Bonus program will help record logistics operations and spur the development of this line of work across all units of the Security and Defense Forces.