Ukraine ready to share its experience with Poland in building "drone line" – Shmyhal

Ukraine is ready to share its experience in building a "drone line" and will grant Poland access to systems that track unmanned aerial vehicles approaching its territory.

Ukraine`s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a joint briefing with Poland’s deputy prime minister and defence minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Censor.NET reported, citing Ukrinform.

"We’re talking about training engineers and service members who will counter and protect the air domain. This is not only about interceptor drones, that’s just the tip of the iceberg that enables our countries to protect the sky together. What’s crucial is the coordination of dozens of services and systems: from electronic warfare (EW) assets to deploying radars at different tiers, local and strategic, as well as installing acoustic sensors to detect drones at ultra-low altitudes where radars cannot lock on," Shmyhal explained.

The defense minister said Ukraine is ready to share its experience in building a "drone line."

"Apart from protecting the airspace, we are also ready to share our experience in establishing the so-called ‘drone line,’ which likewise operates in coordination with EW, from so-called trench or personal EW, to site-level EW, to tactical EW, to large strategic EW complexes. All of these must work in sync, like an orchestra, and be coordinated with FPV drones, strike drones and reconnaissance drones," Shmyhal said.

"We also agreed today on specific software tools to which we will grant our Polish colleagues access, so they can see Russian attacks in advance, including those potentially aimed at our neighbors and friends. We will expand this cooperation, share our software products and the information at our disposal, and coordinate our activities and efforts at the military and technical levels," he added.

