Poland and Ukraine to sign agreement on cooperation in field of drones, - Kosiniak-Kamysz
Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Warsaw would cooperate with Kyiv, in particular, in the field of acquiring UAV operation skills.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RMF24.
"We will sign an agreement on cooperation between ministries, as well as on acquiring skills in operating drones. The negotiations will focus on the development of joint industrial initiatives," he said during a visit to Kyiv.
"Another issue is improving the skills of our troops based on Ukraine's experience," the minister added.
According to Kosiniak-Kamysz, the implementation of lessons learned on the new battlefield is crucial for the transformation of the Polish Armed Forces and NATO as a whole.
