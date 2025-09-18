Ukraine, Poland to step up cooperation in defense industry – Shmyhal

Ukraine and Poland will strengthen cooperation between their defense-industry enterprises.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a press conference with Poland’s defence minister, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.

"We will step up cooperation between our defense-industry enterprises. Ukraine is a global leader in unmanned systems, so we are ready to develop joint projects on aerial, maritime and ground drones and robotic systems," Shmyhal said.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister added that another priority for cooperation is ballistic missiles, and that artificial intelligence should be integrated more rapidly into modern technologies to strengthen joint security and deter the common enemy.

Shmyhal noted that €43.7 billion under the SAFE program will go to Poland. According to him, SAFE should become one of the key mechanisms for joint defense projects between Ukraine and Poland.

In addition, the ministers agreed to intensify work within the Capabilities Coalition under the Ramstein format to meet the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to support their long-term modernization.

"Poland is the lead nation in the armored-vehicles coalition and a participant in the drone and demining coalitions, so we count on active engagement and faster assistance in these areas," Shmyhal added.

