Ukraine and Poland establish combined drone group, - Shmyhal

Drone Industry

Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Polish counterpart Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz have agreed to establish a combined task force on unmanned aerial systems, which will include representatives of both armed forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the group will become a platform for coordinating and developing joint initiatives, integrating the latest defence technologies and launching projects to enhance the security of people and critical infrastructure.

The central element of the joint group's work will be joint training programmes, which, according to the minister, will strengthen the ability of Ukraine and Poland to resist a common enemy.

