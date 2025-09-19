Defense industry funding gap to be covered through controlled exports of certain types of our weapons – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Ukrainians at the end of the 1,304th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I chaired the meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today. The priority is the production of our weapons. We have clear volumes: what our army needs by the end of the year, what is required next year, and what must be held in our stockpiles for defence and to sustain sufficient force.

Of course, that means adequate funding for weapons production here in Ukraine, production together with partners, and the supply to Ukraine of what partners produce themselves. We will cover the shortfall in funding for weapons production starting this year in part through controlled exports of certain types of our weapons. Thanks to such controlled exports we will increase production of drones for the front.

Some types of weapons, modern systems, we can manufacture in far greater quantities than we can finance ourselves, and some types we already produce in quantities well above Ukraine’s immediate needs. Examples are maritime drones, which the world counts on and which we have in surplus, as well as anti-tank weapons and certain other items.

So the first priority is the front, equipping our brigades; the second priority is our Ukrainian arsenals; and only the third priority is this controlled export. In two weeks a concept will be presented,three new export platforms," Zelenskyy said.

