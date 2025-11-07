70% of UAV procurement in 2026 to go through DOT-Chain Defence – Defense Ministry

The Ministry of Defense plans to move 70% of UAV procurement to the DOT-Chain Defence digital platform in 2026. The system enables direct purchases from manufacturers and cuts delivery times to as little as two weeks.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense, First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk announced this during the presentation of the study "Corruption risks in the procurement of unmanned systems and electronic warfare assets for the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

How many drone manufacturers in Ukraine today

According to Ivan Havryliuk, Ukraine currently has more than 500 manufacturers of unmanned systems.

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In a high-intensity war, the Defense Forces are employing a large number of new types of weapons and military equipment. At the same time, increased production and a broader range of armaments create corruption risks, which the Ministry of Defense is working to eliminate.

Decentralizing procurement

Havryliuk said the Ministry of Defense is continuing reforms to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine quickly and effectively, including decentralizing procurement.

This is being implemented via the DOT-Chain Defence digital platform, which allows military units to purchase the UAV models they need directly from the manufacturer. The average fulfillment time is up to two weeks.

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He added that procurement operations via the DOT-Chain Defence platform help prevent the involvement of intermediaries. The platform is expected to become an effective tool for mitigating corruption risks in procurement.

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