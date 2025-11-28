Russia attacked fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia with drones. PHOTOS

Russian troops damaged the building and equipment of the UAV unit in Zaporizhzhia. The personnel were in shelters and were not injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The terrorist country, having no moral or legal values, contrary to international conventions and norms, continues to attack Ukrainian emergency workers – those who, despite constant danger, rescue and help the population," the agency emphasised.

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Consequences of the Russian attack











Read more: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on 25 November: five people hospitalised, one man in serious condition

Russian attacks on rescuers

Russian troops are deliberately attacking fire and rescue units, damaging buildings and equipment, and endangering the lives of personnel.

In September 2025, Russian troops attacked an SES unit in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, killing one rescuer and injuring two others.

On the night of 23 October 2025, in the Kharkiv region, while extinguishing a fire caused by shelling, the Russians repeatedly fired on rescuers: one firefighter was killed, and five were wounded.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy has attacked State Emergency Service units several times while they were extinguishing fires and dealing with the aftermath of shelling.

Watch more: Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: 12 people hospitalised, at least 7 high-rise buildings damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS