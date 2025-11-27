Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on 25 November: five people hospitalised, one man in serious condition

In Zaporizhzhia, one man remains in a serious condition after the massive Russian attack on 25 November.

This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Condition of the injured

Five people injured in the attack have been hospitalised. One man is in a serious condition.

In total, more than 20 people injured in the enemy attacks are being treated in city hospitals.

See more: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: at least five people injured, houses damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Damage to residential buildings

Seven apartment blocks have been heavily damaged. Some flats remain fit for living, while others have been completely burned out. In some buildings, entire stairwells have been destroyed, and load-bearing structures have been partially damaged by fire.

"Technical inspections of the buildings are ongoing – they will determine where repairs are needed and where full reconstruction is required. At the same time, windows and roofs are being sealed to protect other flats from the weather and flooding," Fedorov said.

See more: Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: 12 people hospitalised, at least 7 high-rise buildings damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Private sector

More than 20 private houses have been damaged, and the owners are being provided with the necessary assistance.

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