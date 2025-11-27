Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on 25 November: five people hospitalised, one man in serious condition
In Zaporizhzhia, one man remains in a serious condition after the massive Russian attack on 25 November.
This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET notes.
Condition of the injured
Five people injured in the attack have been hospitalised. One man is in a serious condition.
In total, more than 20 people injured in the enemy attacks are being treated in city hospitals.
Damage to residential buildings
Seven apartment blocks have been heavily damaged. Some flats remain fit for living, while others have been completely burned out. In some buildings, entire stairwells have been destroyed, and load-bearing structures have been partially damaged by fire.
"Technical inspections of the buildings are ongoing – they will determine where repairs are needed and where full reconstruction is required. At the same time, windows and roofs are being sealed to protect other flats from the weather and flooding," Fedorov said.
Private sector
More than 20 private houses have been damaged, and the owners are being provided with the necessary assistance.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian drones had attacked Zaporizhzhia: 12 people were hospitalised and at least seven apartment blocks were damaged.
- It was later reported that the number of people injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia had risen to 18.
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