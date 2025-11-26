Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia: 12 people hospitalised, at least 7 high-rise buildings damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the evening of 25 November, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Administration, Ivan Fedorov. According to him, several explosions were heard in the city.

He also reported that a residential building had been hit and that there was a fire on several floors.

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Later, Ivan Fedorov reported on the threat of further attacks on the city.

He later added that at least four multi-storey buildings in different areas of Zaporizhzhia had been damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

A factory and a shop caught fire. Two people were reportedly injured.

At 11:16 p.m., the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration wrote that at least four people had been injured. According to him, everyone is receiving medical assistance.

Updated information

At 11:39 p.m., Ivan Fedorov reported seven people wounded as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Three people have been hospitalised. They are receiving all necessary assistance.

At least seven high-rise buildings and several private houses were also damaged. A dormitory, a shop, a petrol station and one of the enterprises were destroyed.

"This is a direct result of a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure," added the head of the RMA.

Later, Fedorov recorded a video message in which he reported that 12 people had been hospitalised and at least seven high-rise buildings had been damaged as a result of the attack. For Zaporizhzhia residents, invincibility points have been set up near the sites of the strikes.

See more: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: at least five people injured, houses damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Attack on Ukraine

On the evening of Tuesday, 25 November, Russian invaders launched strike drones to attack Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

At 10:03 p.m., it was reported that UAVs were moving in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier we wrote:

See more: Russian drone crashes onto roof of house in Moldova. PHOTO