Russian drone crashes onto roof of house in Moldova. PHOTO

On the night of 25 November, six drones were detected in Moldova’s airspace.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NewsMaker.

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It is known that the drones were spotted in the south and north of the country.

The Defence Ministry said the first Shahed-type drone was detected at an altitude of about 1,500 metres on a Vynohradiivka–Vulcănești trajectory, after which it crossed the border with Romania in Cahul district.

Afterwards, monitoring systems of Moldova’s National Army recorded five more drones crossing Moldova’s airspace over Donduseni, Orhei, Bender, Vadul lui Vodă and Florești districts.

"One of them fell onto the roof of a house in the village of Nizhniy Kugurești in Florești district," the ministry added.

Read more: Drone violated Moldova’s airspace: Foreign Ministry summoned Russian ambassador

Massive shelling on 25 November

During the night of 25 November, Russian forces carried out a combined strike on Ukraine, using both missiles and drones. Some of the UAVs headed towards Moldova and Romania, and the exact times of their overflight were recorded.

Kyiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions came under attack. Sadly, there are dead and wounded.

The enemy delivered the main strike on Kyiv and Kyiv region. Damage was reported to residential buildings, civilian facilities, critical infrastructure and railway facilities.

Thirteen people were reported wounded and six killed.

See more: Drone debris found on beach in Romania. PHOTO