Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to seven, 14 people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 25 November, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Kyiv with missiles and drones. Casualties have been reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, Mayor Vitalii Klytschko, and the State Emergency Service.

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Updated information on casualties

As Klytschko reported at 12:42 p.m., the number of those killed has risen to seven. In Dniprovskyi district, rescuers recovered the body of a man from under the rubble.

As a result of the attacks, hits were recorded in residential apartment buildings in the Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Damage and destruction

In the Pecherskyi district, a 22-storey building was damaged between the 4th and 7th floors. Residents are being evacuated from the apartment block. A fire broke out.

In the Dniprovskyi district, an impact on a nine-storey residential building was recorded. The strike caused destruction and a fire on the 6th and 7th floors. There was a risk the blaze could spread.

There was also an impact on a row of garages, triggering a fire over an area of about 50 square metres and destroying structures over an area of 400 square metres. Firefighters are working to contain the blaze and dismantle damaged structures.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a non-residential building was destroyed. According to preliminary information, people may be trapped under the rubble. Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Fatalities and casualties

As of 4:30 a.m., one person was reported killed in the Dniprovskyi district. Five people were injured and 17 were rescued, including three children. The fire has been contained. Emergency crews are continuing to clear the site and search for possible victims.

As of 07:10 a.m., the number of those killed and injured in the capital had increased. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two people had been killed.

"Seven people have been injured. Two of them have been taken to hospital.

Kyiv is under attack again. Stay in shelters," Klytschko said.

"According to medics, nine people have already been injured in the capital. One of them is a child. Three adults have been taken to hospital," Klytschko said at 07:45 a.m.

Closer to 8:00 a.m., Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tkachenko reported fatalities in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

"At the site in the Sviatoshynskyi district, there are, preliminarily, four people killed and at least three wounded.

Russian forces are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Cynical terror," the statement said.

Later, Klitschko said the number of injured had risen to 14. Eight people, including one child, were taken to hospital, while the others received treatment on site or on an outpatient basis.

Public transport temporarily rerouted

In Kyiv, traffic on Entuziastiv Street has been shut in both directions due to the overnight attack on the capital. This was reported by Hlavkom, citing the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Bus route No. 48 is temporarily operating along the following route:

Rusanivska Embankment – Rusanivskyi Boulevard – Ihor Shamo Boulevard – Entuziastiv Street.

Due to an emergency power outage, trolleybus routes No. 1 and No. 11 are also experiencing delays, the KCSA added.

Consequences of the enemy attack















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