Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Forces

On the evening of Monday, November 24, Russian invaders launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Forces, according to Censor.NET.

The movement of strike drones

At 17:07, it was reported that a UAV had been spotted in Zavodske, Poltava region, from Sumy region.

At 17:36 - "Shaheds" in the north of the Poltava region, heading for Khorol.

At 18:02 - drones in the area of Semenivka in the Poltava region.

At 18:30, a group of UAVs from the Black Sea area headed for the Odesa region (Chornomorsk).

At 18:46 - "Shaheds" in the north of the Kharkiv region, heading south.

At 18:47 - drones in the Odesa area.

See more: Large-scale fire at thermal power plant near Moscow after drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Previously, we reported: