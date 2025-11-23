Large-scale fire at thermal power plant near Moscow after drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A power station is on fire in Shatura, Moscow Region, Russia, following a drone attack. The Russian Ministry of Defence reported that two drones were shot down over the Moscow region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initially, residents of the Moscow region reported numerous explosions and a large fire.

Later, it became known that a local power plant had been attacked.

See more: Third most powerful thermal power plant in Russian Federation was hit in Kostroma region. PHOTO

The authorities of the Russian region have not yet commented on the attack. Meanwhile, according to local residents, the fire is still raging.







The Shatura Thermal Power Plant is a 1,500 MW thermal power plant. According to public data, it is one of the oldest power plants in Russia. The plant supplies electricity and heat to the Moscow region.

See also: Russia's third most powerful thermal power plant hit in Kostroma region. PHOTOS