News Photo Wreckage of a Russian drone in Moldova and Romania
Drone debris found on beach in Romania. PHOTO

In Romania, the wreckage of an unknown drone was found on the shores of the Eforie Sud resort.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Drone debris in Romania

According to the publication, the metal fragment was found by a fisherman on the beach of the Romanian resort of Eforie Sud and reported it to rescuers. Some tourists suggest that it could be part of a drone wing.

Romania map

Members of the anti-terrorism brigade arrived at the scene. The Romanian Ministry of Defence was also informed about the discovery. The authorities are conducting an investigation.

