Drone debris found on beach in Romania. PHOTO
In Romania, the wreckage of an unknown drone was found on the shores of the Eforie Sud resort.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.
According to the publication, the metal fragment was found by a fisherman on the beach of the Romanian resort of Eforie Sud and reported it to rescuers. Some tourists suggest that it could be part of a drone wing.
Members of the anti-terrorism brigade arrived at the scene. The Romanian Ministry of Defence was also informed about the discovery. The authorities are conducting an investigation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password