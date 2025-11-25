Enemy attacked Dnipro with drones: woman and child were injured

On November 25, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro with strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, two people—a young woman and a child—were injured in Dnipro as a result of the UAV attack. They were taken to the hospital.

Social media reports say that the woman had her leg torn off. There is currently no official information on the condition of the injured.

According to the RMA, a four-story building and a power line were damaged by the enemy attack.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: four districts under attack. Fourteen people wounded in Dnipro, including child. PHOTOS

What preceded it?