1 127 2
Enemy attacked Dnipro with drones: woman and child were injured
On November 25, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro with strike drones.
This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, two people—a young woman and a child—were injured in Dnipro as a result of the UAV attack. They were taken to the hospital.
Social media reports say that the woman had her leg torn off. There is currently no official information on the condition of the injured.
According to the RMA, a four-story building and a power line were damaged by the enemy attack.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported on a Russian strike on the Kyiv region. There is destruction in Bila Tserkva and a child has been injured.
- It was also reported that Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kyiv. So far, six people have been killed and 12 injured as a result of the enemy attack.
- Emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password