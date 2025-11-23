Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: four districts under attack. Fourteen people wounded in Dnipro, including child. PHOTOS

Last night, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones . Fifteen UAVs were destroyed, but there are consequences of the enemy's terror.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Vladyslav Hayvanenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack on Dnipro

According to the Regional State Administration, 14 people were injured in Dnipro as a result of the enemy attack. Among them was an 11-year-old girl.

Balconies in a nine-storey building and an extension to a private house caught fire. Six cars were damaged.









See more: Russians hit three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Two killed and five wounded in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Attack on the Synelnykove district

"The Vasylkivka and Zaytseve district in the Synelnykove district were also affected. Two people were injured there. Three local homes were engulfed in flames. Emergency services managed to extinguish the fire," the report said.











Attack on the Pavlohrad district

As noted, there were no casualties in the Pavlohrad district. Infrastructure and garages were affected.

See more: Russians hit three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Two killed and five wounded in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Nikopol

According to the RMA, the enemy continued to shell the Nikopol district. It used FPV drones and heavy artillery to strike the district centre and the communities of Pokrovsk, Myrove, and Marhanetska.

In Nikopol itself, a 41-year-old woman and two boys aged 14 and 16 were injured. They will recover at home.

Infrastructure and a petrol station were damaged.