Russians hit three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Two killed and five wounded in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Throughout November 21, Russian forces struck settlements in the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Pavlohrad districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, leaving people killed and wounded.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladislav Gayvanenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

Throughout the day, the enemy struck Nikopol with drones and artillery. Explosions were heard in the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka.



Two men, aged 66 and 64, were killed in the attacks. Five people were injured, two of them hospitalised in moderate condition.



A farm caught fire, destroying tonnes of onions. A private home also burned down. Both fires were extinguished.

See more: Russia attacks Dnipro and three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman killed, man in serious condition. PHOTO

Infrastructure was damaged, along with four apartment blocks and seven private homes; one more house was destroyed. Five outbuildings, a garage, a shop, a car, power lines, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

Kryvyi Rih district

In Kryvyi Rih, the aggressor struck the Zelenodolsk and Hrushivka communities using drones. Damage reported to infrastructure.

Pavlohrad district

The enemy targeted the Pavlohrad district with UAVs. The consequences are being clarified.

See more: Russian troops struck Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro: enterprises, rescue unit and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the shelling



















