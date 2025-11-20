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News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Russia attacks Dnipro and three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman killed, man in serious condition. PHOTO

Throughout the day on 20 November, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Nikopol, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Explosions were heard in Dnipro in the evening.

This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET writes.

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Explosions in Dnipro

It was loud in Dnipro. Windows were shattered in two apartment blocks as a result of the enemy attack.

Nikopol district

Throughout the day, the aggressor targeted the Nikopol area with artillery and FPV drones, striking Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities.

Shelling of Nikopol

See more: Russian troops struck Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro: enterprises, rescue unit and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

Two private houses were damaged by the shelling.

Shelling of Nikopol

Pavlohrad district

The Russian army attacked the Yurivka community in the Pavlohrad district with drones.

A 33-year-old man was injured in the enemy attack. He was hospitalised in serious condition.

In addition, infrastructure has been damaged.

Read more: Massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two injured, extensive damage. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the Pokrovske community. They used guided aerial bombs (KABs).

"Unfortunately, an 85-year-old woman was killed. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

A fire broke out. A dozen private houses, a shop, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

See more: Enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: five wounded in Nikopol district, one man killed in Synelnykove district. PHOTOS

Air defence in action

According to the Air Defence Command, air defenders shot down 11 UAVs in the region.

Author: 

Dnipro (841) shoot out (17488) Nikopol (994) Dnipropetrovsk region (2355) Dniprovskyy district (282) Nikopol district (631) Pavlohradskyy district (115) Synelnykove district (451)
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