Russia attacks Dnipro and three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman killed, man in serious condition. PHOTO
Throughout the day on 20 November, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Nikopol, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Explosions were heard in Dnipro in the evening.
This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Vladyslav Haivanenko, Censor.NET writes.
Explosions in Dnipro
It was loud in Dnipro. Windows were shattered in two apartment blocks as a result of the enemy attack.
Nikopol district
Throughout the day, the aggressor targeted the Nikopol area with artillery and FPV drones, striking Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrove communities.
Two private houses were damaged by the shelling.
Pavlohrad district
The Russian army attacked the Yurivka community in the Pavlohrad district with drones.
A 33-year-old man was injured in the enemy attack. He was hospitalised in serious condition.
In addition, infrastructure has been damaged.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the Pokrovske community. They used guided aerial bombs (KABs).
"Unfortunately, an 85-year-old woman was killed. Our condolences to her family and loved ones," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.
A fire broke out. A dozen private houses, a shop, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.
Air defence in action
According to the Air Defence Command, air defenders shot down 11 UAVs in the region.
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