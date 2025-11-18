Massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: two injured, extensive damage. PHOTOS

During the night of 18 November, Russian invaders carried out a massive drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on Dnipro

As a result of the attacks in Dnipro, two people were injured: a 59-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were hospitalised in a moderate condition, and multiple fires broke out.

A two-storey media building, a transport company, a private enterprise, an administrative building, a service station, shops and kiosks, a catering establishment, infrastructure, six apartment blocks, garages and more than 20 cars were damaged (another three cars were destroyed).

The blast wave also damaged several windows in train carriages and at the railway station. The region was partially left without power, and railway workers deployed backup diesel locomotives.

The departure of the following trains was delayed:

No. 31 Zaporizhzhia – Przemyśl (delay of about 2.5 hours)

No. 119 Dnipro – Chelm (delay of about 2.5 hours)

Suburban train No. 6044 Piatykhatky – Dnipro.

Ukrzaliznytsia noted that during the attack all passengers and train crews were in shelters and were not injured.

See more: At night, enemy attacked Dnipro with drones, man was killed in Nikopol. PHOTOS

Shelling of districts.

In the Novooleksandrivka community, a private household caught fire. In the Samar and Pavlohrad districts, infrastructure was damaged.

The Russian army once again targeted the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka, using FPV drones and artillery.

See more: Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: enemy targeted houses, infrastructure and power lines. PHOTOS

Consequences of enemy attacks



























