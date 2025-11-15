At night, enemy attacked Dnipro with drones, man was killed in Nikopol. PHOTOS
At night, Russian drones attacked Dnipro, causing several fires in the city. Private businesses and a car were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Hayvanenko.
In the Nikopol region, the enemy struck Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove districts with drones, artillery, and Grad multiple rocket launchers. A 65-year-old man was killed. Fires broke out in a non-residential building and a car. A private enterprise, a five-storey building, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.
In the Synelnykove district, UAV attacks targeted the communities of Rozdorska and Pokrovska. A 52-year-old man was injured. A cultural centre and private homes were set on fire.
According to the Air Command, 16 Russian drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the evening and night.
Consequences of the enemy attack on Nikopol
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