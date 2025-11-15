At night, enemy attacked Dnipro with drones, man was killed in Nikopol. PHOTOS

At night, Russian drones attacked Dnipro, causing several fires in the city. Private businesses and a car were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Hayvanenko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the Nikopol region, the enemy struck Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove districts with drones, artillery, and Grad multiple rocket launchers. A 65-year-old man was killed. Fires broke out in a non-residential building and a car. A private enterprise, a five-storey building, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and a car were damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, UAV attacks targeted the communities of Rozdorska and Pokrovska. A 52-year-old man was injured. A cultural centre and private homes were set on fire.

According to the Air Command, 16 Russian drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the evening and night.

See more: Enemy attacked Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones: library and residential buildings were damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the enemy attack on Nikopol



















