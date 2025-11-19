Russian troops struck Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro: enterprises, rescue unit and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 19 November, Russian troops struck settlements in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

The Nikopol region was hit by FPV drones and artillery. The communities of Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanetka, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivska were struck.

As a result of the shelling, an industrial enterprise, infrastructure, two private houses and cars were damaged. A rescue unit and a fire tanker were destroyed. A power line was hit.

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Kryvyi Rih region, the Russian army directed a drone at the Hrushevskyi community. A private home was destroyed.

Attack on Dnipro

According to updated information, the morning attack in Dnipro caused damage to industrial and municipal enterprises.

Consequences of enemy attacks







