Enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: five wounded in Nikopol district, one man killed in Synelnykove district. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 15 November, Russian troops struck settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of Nikopol

Throughout the day, the communities of Pokrovsk, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove, as well as Nikopol, suffered from enemy attacks in the Nikopol district. The aggressor struck with FPV drones and artillery.

Five people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks.

A municipal enterprise, two petrol stations and a shop were damaged. A country house caught fire, three private homes and three farm buildings were destroyed, several cars were damaged, and gas pipelines and power lines were hit.

Read more: Enemy damaged important energy facility in Chernihiv region: significant part of region is without electricity

Attacks on Synelnykove district

In Synelnykove district, the Russian army attacked the communities of Mykolaiv and Pokrovsk. They targeted them with KABs and UAVs.

It is reported that one man was killed in the attack. A fire broke out. Thirteen private homes were destroyed.

What preceded

A 65-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack in the Nikopol regionat night. A 52-year-old man was injured in the Synelnykivskyi district.

During the day, Russian troops struck Nikopol with an FPV drone, injuring five people.













