Enemy damaged important energy facility in Chernihiv region: significant part of region is without electricity

The enemy attacked an important energy facility in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC.

As a result of the shelling, a significant part of the region was left without electricity.

Local authorities and energy companies are calling for calm, adherence to safety measures, and avoidance of spreading unverified information.

According to energy officials, emergency repair work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two people wounded, nearly 2,000 enemy strikes. PHOTO

Russia's attacks on the energy sector

Russian invaders launched more than 150 missiles and over 2,000 drones at the Ukrainian power grid in October and early November.

On the night of November 14, Russia launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 449 air attack vehicles: 19 missiles (13 of them ballistic) and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 of them Shahed). Air defense forces eliminated 419 enemy targets.

On the night of November 11, attacks were carried out on energy infrastructure in three regions of Ukraine.

On the night of November 8, the enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The energy infrastructure is currently being restored after the massive shelling. In addition, Russian troops launched the most massive strike on the Centrenergo company's thermal power plant.