Day in Donetsk region: two people wounded, nearly 2,000 enemy strikes. PHOTO
On 14 November, Russian troops carried out 1,988 strikes on the Donetsk region, targeting eight settlements, including Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, and Druzhkivka. Two civilians were wounded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration , Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.
Kramatorsk district
The Russians struck Kramatorsk with two KAB-250 bombs, FPV drones, and Molniya-2 drones, injuring a civilian and damaging infrastructure, a civilian vehicle, and special equipment.
In Lyman, a civilian was wounded by an FPV drone strike. Another attack damaged an apartment building.
In Malotaranivka, Kramatorsk district, a private house was damaged by a drone attack.
The enemy fired three Geran-2 UAVs at Pryvillia in the Cherkaske district, damaging railway infrastructure.
In the Mykolaiv district, an infrastructure facility was damaged.
Consequences of enemy shelling
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password