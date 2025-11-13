Kramatorsk left without power due to emergency power outage

The city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region has been left without power following an emergency outage.

The Kramatorsk City Council reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

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"Kramatorsk REM reports that due to an emergency outage, the city of Kramatorsk is without power," the statement reads.

Power outage in Sumy on 12 November

Earlier, an emergency shutdown at one of the energy facilities temporarily left part of the city of Sumy without electricity. The blackout occurred as a result of a enemy attack.

Read more: Part of Sumy is without power due to emergency shutdown at energy facility

Russian shelling

As reported earlier, on Thursday, 13 November, Russian forces struck an industrial facility in the city of Sumy. No casualties were reported. The information was confirmed by Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The strike caused materials at the production site to catch fire. The industrial facility was hit by a Russian Lancet drone.

Read more: Energy system is being stabilised after Russian attack. Most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy

Background

Read more: On Monday, 10 November, power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, - "Ukrenergo"