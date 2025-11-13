Ruscists attacked civilians in Kharkiv region: three dead, several wounded

Russian occupiers attacked one of the communities in the Kharkiv region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET

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Details

The strike was carried out near the village of Bohuslavka. Two people were killed and two others were injured.

"According to preliminary information, the occupiers targeted a motorised tractor with a drone.

The victims were hospitalised, and medics are providing them with the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Update

Later, Syniehubov reported another fatality as a result of the Russian attack.

"One of the victims died in the ambulance. Doctors did everything they could to save him. But, unfortunately, his injuries were too severe.

Another injured person is currently receiving the necessary medical assistance," the statement said.

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