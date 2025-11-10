On Monday, 10 November, power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine, - "Ukrenergo"
On Monday, 10 November, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout the day in most regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by "Ukrenergo", according to Censor.NET.
"The reason for the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities," the company said.
What will be the timing and scope of the restrictions?
HOURLY POWER CUT SCHEDULE
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – from 2 to 4 stages
POWER RESTRICTION SCHEDULES
• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers
Possible changes in the application of restrictions
At the same time, the company emphasised that the time and scope of the restrictions may change.
"Follow the information on the official websites of the power companies in your region. When electricity is available according to the schedule, please use it sparingly," the company added.
Russian strikes on TPPs
Earlier it was reported that all Centrenergo TPPs were shut down due to a massive night attack by Russia on 8 November and are not generating electricity.
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