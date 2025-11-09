Energy system is being stabilised after Russian attack. Most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy

Energy companies are gradually stabilising the system after the latest massive attack by the Russian Federation. The situation in Ukraine's energy system after Russia's massive attack on the night of 8 November remains difficult, as this attack was one of the most severe for the energy sector since the start of the full-scale war.

This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov on the air of the telethon "Yedyny Novyny" (Unified News), according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy launched a massive strike with ballistic missiles, which are extremely difficult to shoot down. Of the 45 missiles launched during this attack, 32 were ballistic," he stressed.

Read more: Russia is increasing attacks on locomotive depots, - Kuleba

Power cuts

He also stated that, as of today, most regions of Ukraine are required to implement hourly power cuts for all categories of consumers. The restrictions will remain in place until the end of the day.

The most difficult situation is in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. In the rest of the regions where restrictions are in place, hourly power cuts of up to two and a half hours are in effect.

As a result of previous shelling, several regions have long-term power outages, in particular in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

Emergency repair work is continuing in compliance with safety requirements and only after permission from the military. Energy workers are working hard to restore power as quickly as possible.

Read more: Ukraine’s energy supply system has been partially stabilised, and power cuts are necessary step - Ministry of Energy

Energy saving

The Ministry of Energy urges the population to limit the use of household electrical appliances, especially during peak hours - from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. Postponing energy-intensive processes until after 10 p.m. will help reduce the load on the power system and stabilise its operation.

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Massive combined strike on 8 November