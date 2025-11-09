Energy system is being stabilised after Russian attack. Most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Energy companies are gradually stabilising the system after the latest massive attack by the Russian Federation. The situation in Ukraine's energy system after Russia's massive attack on the night of 8 November remains difficult, as this attack was one of the most severe for the energy sector since the start of the full-scale war.
This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov on the air of the telethon "Yedyny Novyny" (Unified News), according to Censor.NET.
"The enemy launched a massive strike with ballistic missiles, which are extremely difficult to shoot down. Of the 45 missiles launched during this attack, 32 were ballistic," he stressed.
Power cuts
He also stated that, as of today, most regions of Ukraine are required to implement hourly power cuts for all categories of consumers. The restrictions will remain in place until the end of the day.
The most difficult situation is in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. In the rest of the regions where restrictions are in place, hourly power cuts of up to two and a half hours are in effect.
As a result of previous shelling, several regions have long-term power outages, in particular in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.
Emergency repair work is continuing in compliance with safety requirements and only after permission from the military. Energy workers are working hard to restore power as quickly as possible.
Energy saving
The Ministry of Energy urges the population to limit the use of household electrical appliances, especially during peak hours - from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 4 to 8 p.m. Postponing energy-intensive processes until after 10 p.m. will help reduce the load on the power system and stabilise its operation.
Massive combined strike on 8 November
- On the evening of 7 November and throughout the night of 8 November, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal.
- The enemy once again attacked energy facilities, railways, and civilian infrastructure. Emergency power cuts were forced in several regions of the country.
- In the capital, several fires broke out as a result of debris falling in the Pecherskyi district. The enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements and energy system facilities were hit. A woman was injured in the attack in the Vyshhorod district. She was hospitalised at a local hospital with shrapnel wounds to her thigh. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.
- The Poltava region came under heavy enemy fire. Kremenchuk and Horishni Plavni were completely cut off from electricity. The cities also had no heating or water supply. In addition, enemy strikes on the Poltava region damaged the railway infrastructure: several stations were left without power, and the contact network was damaged in some areas. As a result, trains are only running on diesel locomotives, which is causing significant delays.
- The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region. In particular, according to local media reports, Svitlovodsk was hit.
- On the evening of 7 November, the enemy struck the Pisochyn community in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. In the village of Korotych, the attack destroyed a petrol station building and damaged several cars. Eight people were injured in the strike and were all hospitalised for medical treatment.
- During Russia's strike on critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, an employee of an energy company who was at his workplace was killed.
- A Russian drone destroyed apartments in a nine-storey building in Dnipro. Three people were killed and 12 were injured. Seven of the victims are in the hospital. Among the victims are children.
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