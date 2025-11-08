Russia is increasing attacks on locomotive depots, - Kuleba

Russian troops have once again attacked critical infrastructure—energy facilities, railways, and civilian targets. There are casualties and injuries, trains are delayed, and restoration work is ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba.

Another night under Russian attacks. The enemy has again attacked critical infrastructure and civilian targets. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries. The regions affected include Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia," Kuleba said.

According to him, several regions are experiencing interruptions in heat and water supply as a result of missile and drone attacks on energy infrastructure. Restoration work is ongoing, and additional backup power supplies are being deployed.

"Due to damage to the railway infrastructure, a number of trains are significantly delayed. The enemy is stepping up attacks on locomotive depots. As a result of attacks in the Poltava region, several stations are without power, and the contact network has been damaged in some areas," Kuleba emphasized.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa region with strike drones: fire at energy facility, no casualties. PHOTOS

He added that restoration work began immediately to ensure uninterrupted traffic. Diesel locomotives and coordinated transfers are being used on some routes. Railway workers are working on site to restore infrastructure as quickly as possible and return traffic to its normal rhythm.

Massive combined strike on November 8

On the evening of November 7 and throughout the night of November 8, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal. Air raid alerts were declared in most regions.

The first groups of UAVs entered from the east, and the attack subsequently gained momentum, with Russian tactical aviation activity, new waves of drones from the Black Sea, and missiles targeting central and northern regions of Ukraine being recorded.

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The following were under threat:

Kyiv and the Kyiv region - there were multiple reports of hostile UAVs over the capital and suburbs, air defense systems were activated.

the Poltava region - launches of "Kinzhal" missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk were recorded.

the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions – several waves of UAVs from the north and Russia.

the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions - threat of attacks from the sea.

the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhia regions – movement of drones and missiles towards large cities.

the Kherson region - attacks from the north and the Black Sea.

The highest level of activity was recorded between midnight and 6:00 a.m.: the Air Defense Forces reported groups of "Shaheds" flying in the direction of Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro, and Central Ukraine.