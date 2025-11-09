Ukraine’s energy supply system has been partially stabilised, and power cuts are necessary step - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been targeted by a large-scale ballistic attack. The energy supply system has now been partially stabilised, but hourly power cuts have had to be introduced.

According to Censor.NET, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk spoke about the current state of the energy system after another massive attack by Russia during a telethon.

The most massive attack on the energy sector

According to the minister, Ukraine's energy infrastructure has become the target of a large-scale ballistic attack.

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"Last night was one of the most difficult nights since the start of the full-scale war. The enemy launched a massive strike with ballistic missiles, which are extremely difficult to shoot down. It is difficult to recall such a number of direct strikes on energy facilities since the beginning of the invasion," Hrynchuk emphasised.

Consequences of the strikes for the energy sector

It is noted that due to significant damage, the transmission system operator was forced to apply emergency and special power cut schedules in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Subsequently, it was possible to partially stabilise the system and switch the regions to hourly power cuts," the minister added.

She noted that in the affected regions - Kharkiv, Poltava and Kyiv - coordination of work on the deployment of alternative power sources and small modular boiler rooms is continuing with deputies and representatives of the authorities.

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Restoration work

According to Hrynchuk, the use of power cut schedules is a necessary step to carry out repairs, restart equipment and stabilise the power system.

The head of the Ministry of Energy said that restoration work is complicated by constant air raid alerts and the risk of repeated attacks, which forces repair crews to temporarily suspend work for safety reasons. Despite this, energy workers, rescuers and all involved services are working as soon as the situation allows them to continue their work.

Read more: Centrenergo on today’s attack: Our thermal power plants have stopped. Currently, there is zero generation

She also stressed that there is sufficient reserve equipment available to replace the damaged equipment. Its installation and switching requires time and caution, but all services are working as quickly and coordinatedly as possible to restore light and heat to Ukrainians as soon as possible.

Massive combined strike on 8 November