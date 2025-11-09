Ukraine’s energy supply system has been partially stabilised, and power cuts are necessary step - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been targeted by a large-scale ballistic attack. The energy supply system has now been partially stabilised, but hourly power cuts have had to be introduced.
According to Censor.NET, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk spoke about the current state of the energy system after another massive attack by Russia during a telethon.
The most massive attack on the energy sector
According to the minister, Ukraine's energy infrastructure has become the target of a large-scale ballistic attack.
"Last night was one of the most difficult nights since the start of the full-scale war. The enemy launched a massive strike with ballistic missiles, which are extremely difficult to shoot down. It is difficult to recall such a number of direct strikes on energy facilities since the beginning of the invasion," Hrynchuk emphasised.
Consequences of the strikes for the energy sector
It is noted that due to significant damage, the transmission system operator was forced to apply emergency and special power cut schedules in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Sumy regions.
Subsequently, it was possible to partially stabilise the system and switch the regions to hourly power cuts," the minister added.
She noted that in the affected regions - Kharkiv, Poltava and Kyiv - coordination of work on the deployment of alternative power sources and small modular boiler rooms is continuing with deputies and representatives of the authorities.
Restoration work
According to Hrynchuk, the use of power cut schedules is a necessary step to carry out repairs, restart equipment and stabilise the power system.
The head of the Ministry of Energy said that restoration work is complicated by constant air raid alerts and the risk of repeated attacks, which forces repair crews to temporarily suspend work for safety reasons. Despite this, energy workers, rescuers and all involved services are working as soon as the situation allows them to continue their work.
She also stressed that there is sufficient reserve equipment available to replace the damaged equipment. Its installation and switching requires time and caution, but all services are working as quickly and coordinatedly as possible to restore light and heat to Ukrainians as soon as possible.
Massive combined strike on 8 November
- On the evening of 7 November and throughout the night of 8 November, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal.
- The enemy once again attacked energy facilities, railways and civilian infrastructure. Emergency power cuts were forced in several regions of the country.
- In the capital, several fires broke out as a result of debris falling in the Pecherskyi district. The enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements and energy system facilities were hit. A woman was injured in the attack in the Vyshhorod district. She was hospitalised at a local hospital with shrapnel wounds to her thigh. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.
- The Poltava region came under heavy enemy fire. Kremenchuk and Horishni Plavni were completely cut off from electricity. The cities also had no heating or water supply. In addition, enemy strikes on the Poltava region damaged the railway infrastructure: several stations were left without power, and the contact network was damaged in some areas. As a result, trains are only running on diesel locomotives, which is causing significant delays.
- The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region. In particular, according to local media reports, Svitlovodsk was hit.
- On the evening of 7 November, the enemy struck the Pisochyn community in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. In the village of Korotych, the attack destroyed a petrol station building and damaged several cars. Eight people were injured in the strike and were all hospitalised for medical treatment.
- During Russia's strike on critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, an employee of an energy company who was at his workplace was killed.
- A Russian drone destroyed apartments in a nine-storey building in Dnipro. Three people were killed and 12 were injured. Seven of the victims are in hospital. Among the victims are children.
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