Russia attacked substations supplying Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. Ukraine calls for urgent convening of IAEA Council - Sybiha
On the night of 8 November, Russia struck substations that supply electricity to the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants.
This was reported on social media by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.
Attack on substations supplying nuclear power plants
"During today's attacks, Russia again shelled substations that supply electricity to the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. These were not random, but well-planned strikes. Russia is deliberately jeopardising nuclear safety in Europe," the minister stressed.
Ukraine calls on the IAEA to hold an urgent meeting
Sybiha added that Ukraine is calling for an urgent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to "respond to these unacceptable risks."
Separately, the head of the foreign ministry appealed to countries that support the principles of nuclear safety, in particular China and India, to "demand that Russia stop its reckless attacks on nuclear energy, which could lead to catastrophic consequences."
"Global pressure is needed to force Moscow to stop its nuclear blackmail," the minister concluded.
Massive combined strike on 8 November
- On the evening of 7 November and throughout the night of 8 November, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal.
- The enemy once again attacked energy facilities, railways and civilian infrastructure. Emergency power cuts were forced in several regions of the country.
- In the capital, several fires broke out as a result of debris falling in the Pecherskyi district. The enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements and energy system facilities were hit. A woman was injured in the attack in the Vyshhorod district. She was hospitalised at a local hospital with shrapnel wounds to her thigh. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.
- The Poltava region came under heavy enemy fire. Kremenchuk and Horishni Plavni were completely cut off from electricity. The cities also had no heating or water supply. In addition, enemy strikes on the Poltava region damaged the railway infrastructure: several stations were left without power, and the contact network was damaged in some areas. As a result, trains are only running on diesel locomotives, which is causing significant delays.
- The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region. In particular, according to local media reports, Svitlovodsk was hit.
- On the evening of 7 November, the enemy struck the Pisochyn community in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. In the village of Korotych, the attack destroyed a petrol station building and damaged several cars. Eight people were injured in the strike and were all hospitalised for medical treatment.
- During Russia's strike on critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, an employee of an energy company who was at his workplace was killed.
- A Russian drone destroyed apartments in a nine-storey building in Dnipro. Three people were killed and 12 were injured. Seven of the victims are in hospital. Among the victims are children.
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