Russia attacked substations supplying Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. Ukraine calls for urgent convening of IAEA Council - Sybiha

On the night of 8 November, Russia struck substations that supply electricity to the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants.

This was reported on social media by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

Attack on substations supplying nuclear power plants

"During today's attacks, Russia again shelled substations that supply electricity to the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants. These were not random, but well-planned strikes. Russia is deliberately jeopardising nuclear safety in Europe," the minister stressed.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukraine calls on the IAEA to hold an urgent meeting

Sybiha added that Ukraine is calling for an urgent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors to "respond to these unacceptable risks."

Separately, the head of the foreign ministry appealed to countries that support the principles of nuclear safety, in particular China and India, to "demand that Russia stop its reckless attacks on nuclear energy, which could lead to catastrophic consequences."

"Global pressure is needed to force Moscow to stop its nuclear blackmail," the minister concluded.

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Massive combined strike on 8 November