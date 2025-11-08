Occupiers strike DTEK thermal power plant again: equipment suffers serious damage
Russia has once again attacked the DTEK thermal power plant. The attack caused serious damage to the equipment.
DTEK announced this on Saturday evening, November 8, according to Censor.NET.
What is known about the consequences of the attack?
"Russia has once again attacked the DTEK thermal power plant. The equipment has been seriously damaged. We are working to repair the damage caused by the shelling," the statement said.
The company noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have already suffered more than 210 enemy attacks.
All Centrenergo thermal power plants have shut down
We would like to remind you that it was previously reported that all Centrenergo thermal power plants had shut down due to a massive nighttime attack by the Russian Federation and were not generating electricity.
Massive combined strike on November 8
- On the evening of November 7 and throughout the night of November 8, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal missiles.
- The enemy has once again attacked energy facilities, railways, and civilian infrastructure. Emergency power cuts have been imposed in several regions of the country.
- Several fires broke out in the capital as a result of debris falling in the Pecherskyi district. The enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements and energy system facilities were hit. A woman was injured in the attack in the Vyshhorod district. She was hospitalized at a local hospital with shrapnel wounds to her thigh. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.
- The Poltava region came under heavy enemy fire. Kremenchuk and Horishni Plavni were completely cut off from electricity. The cities also had no heating or water supply. In addition, enemy strikes on the Poltava region damaged the railway infrastructure: several stations were left without power, and the contact network was damaged in some areas. As a result, trains are only running on diesel locomotives, which is causing significant delays.
- The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region. In particular, according to local media reports, Svitlovodsk was hit.
- On the evening of November 7, the enemy struck the Pisochyn community in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. In the village of Korotych, the attack destroyed a gas station building and damaged several cars. Eight people were injured in the strike and were hospitalized for medical treatment.
- During Russia's attack on critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, an employee of an energy company who was at work was killed.
- A Russian drone destroyed apartments in a nine-story building in Dnipro. Three people were killed and 12 were injured. Seven of the victims are in the hospital. Among the victims are children.
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