Occupiers strike DTEK thermal power plant again: equipment suffers serious damage

Russia has once again attacked the DTEK thermal power plant. The attack caused serious damage to the equipment.

DTEK announced this on Saturday evening, November 8, according to Censor.NET.

What is known about the consequences of the attack?

"Russia has once again attacked the DTEK thermal power plant. The equipment has been seriously damaged. We are working to repair the damage caused by the shelling," the statement said.

The company noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have already suffered more than 210 enemy attacks.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy sector in 5 regions, there are power outages and hourly outages - Ministry of Energy

All Centrenergo thermal power plants have shut down

We would like to remind you that it was previously reported that all Centrenergo thermal power plants had shut down due to a massive nighttime attack by the Russian Federation and were not generating electricity.

Massive combined strike on November 8