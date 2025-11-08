Enemy attacked energy sector in 5 regions, there are power outages and hourly power cuts - Ministry of Energy

The enemy attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Currently, the restoration of energy infrastructure is underway after the massive shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, Russia launched more than 450 strike drones and 45 missiles of various types at Ukraine, delivering targeted strikes on critical infrastructure facilities.

Where is the power outage?

According to the Ministry of Energy, there are power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kirovohrad regions.

"As a result of the strikes, emergency power cuts have been implemented in a number of regions. In some areas, hourly power cuts of up to two shifts continue to be in effect, as well as power restriction schedules for industrial consumers," the statement said.

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Where is the situation most difficult?

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynychuk reported that the situation remains particularly difficult in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

According to her, the inspection of damaged energy facilities and assessment of the extent of damage is ongoing. There have also been reported hits on gas infrastructure facilities - production equipment has been damaged, and one employee has been injured and is receiving medical attention.

"Rescue workers, power engineers, and gas workers promptly began to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Restoration work is continuing without interruption, and specialists are working to stabilize the situation," said Hrynchuk. All services are working on site. The Ministry of Energy is coordinating restoration work together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regional military administrations, and local authorities.

Watch more: Russian attack on Dnipro: 2 people killed, 12 injured, including children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive combined strike on November 8

On the evening of November 7 and throughout the night of November 8, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal. Air raid alerts were declared in most regions.

The first groups of UAVs entered from the east, and the attack subsequently gained momentum, with Russian tactical aviation activity, new waves of drones from the Black Sea, and missiles targeting central and northern regions of Ukraine being recorded.

See more: Zelenskyy on night attack: Enemy used 45 missiles and over 450 drones. Targets were houses and energy facilities. PHOTOS

The following were under threat:

Kyiv and the Kyiv region - there were multiple reports of hostile UAVs over the capital and suburbs, air defense systems were activated.

Poltava region - launches of "Kinzhal" missiles were recorded in the direction of Kremenchuk.

Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions – several waves of UAVs from the north and Russia.

the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions - threat of attacks from the sea.

the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia regions – movement of drones and missiles towards large cities.

the Kherson region - attacks from the north and the Black Sea.

The highest level of activity was recorded between midnight and 6:00 a.m.: the Air Defense Forces reported groups of "Shahds" flying in the direction of Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro, and Central Ukraine.

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