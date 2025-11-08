Russian attack on Dnipro: 3 people already dead, another one still missing. Children among the victims (updated)

A Russian drone destroyed apartments in a nine-story building in Dnipro. Twenty-eight people were evacuated, one woman was killed, and ten were injured, including children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The attack destroyed apartments on the 4th to 6th floors. A fire broke out, which rescuers have already extinguished.

"During the emergency rescue operations, emergency workers rescued 28 people, including five children. The body of a woman was also found in an apartment on the fifth floor," the State Emergency Service reported.

Ten people (including two children) sought medical assistance. Six victims were hospitalised, including one child. The information is being verified.

Updates

Later, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian attack had increased. Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Hayvanenko reported:

"The fire in the Dnipro high-rise building has been extinguished. Apartments in two stairwells from the 2nd to the 6th floors have been destroyed.

One woman died. Eleven people were injured, six of whom were hospitalized, including a 13-year-old girl. All of them are in moderate condition. The infrastructure in the city was also damaged.

As of 10:10 a.m., two deaths had been reported. According to Hayvanenko, rescuers recovered the body of another woman from under the rubble.

"According to updated data, there are 12 victims. Seven victims are in the hospital," the statement said.

Mayor Boris Filatov later reported a third victim.

Three people have already died, and another one is still missing.

Also, most likely, as in the case of building 118, two entrances will have to be dismantled," the statement said.

What is known?

On the night of 8 November, several explosions were heard in Dnipro. It later became known that the enemy had attacked with drones.

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Consequences of the attack







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