Massive attack by Russian Federation: enemy is attacking energy sector, emergency power outages have been introduced

On the night of November 8, Russian troops carried out another massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynychuk.

According to her, emergency power cuts have been imposed in several regions of the country. Energy and rescue services will begin to eliminate the consequences of the strikes as soon as the security situation improves. The power cuts will be lifted after the power system has stabilized.

"I would like to thank everyone who is doing everything possible to ensure that Ukrainians have light and heat—energy workers, rescuers, local services. I urge citizens to remain calm and follow official information. Despite the enemy's plans, Ukraine will have light and heat this winter," Hrynchuk emphasized.

Government agencies are urging Ukrainians to follow safety rules and be prepared for possible repeat blackouts due to the threat of new attacks.

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Massive combined strike on November 8

On the evening of November 7 and throughout the night of November 8, Russia carried out another massive air strike on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal. Air raid alerts were declared in most regions.

The first groups of UAVs entered from the east, and the attack subsequently gained momentum, with Russian tactical aviation activity, new waves of drones from the Black Sea, and missiles targeting central and northern regions of Ukraine being recorded.

The following were under threat:

Kyiv and the Kyiv region - there were multiple reports of hostile UAVs over the capital and suburbs, air defense systems were activated.

the Poltava region - launches of "Kinzhal" missiles in the direction of Kremenchuk were recorded.

the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions – several waves of UAVs from the north and Russia.

the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions - threat of attacks from the sea.

the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia regions – movement of drones and missiles towards large cities.

the Kherson region - attacks from the north and the Black Sea.

The most intense activity was recorded between midnight and 6 a.m.: the Air Defense Forces reported groups of "Shaheds" flying in the direction of Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipro, and Central Ukraine.

Read also on Censor.NET: Emergency power cuts amid Russia's massive attack introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions