Centrenergo on today’s attack: Our thermal power plants have stopped. Currently, there is zero generation

All Centrenergo thermal power plants have been shut down due to a massive night-time attack by the Russian Federation and are not generating electricity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of PJSC Centrenergo.

As noted, today the enemy launched the most massive strike on Centrenergo's thermal power plants since the beginning of the war.

The most massive strike

"An unprecedented number of missiles and countless drones, several per minute, targeted the same thermal power plants that we had restored after the devastating attack in 2024. For safety reasons, we kept quiet, but we did everything we could to ensure that Ukrainians had light and heat last winter and made it through the hellish trials to successfully start the current heating season!



Less than a month has passed since the previous strike, and tonight, simultaneously, the enemy struck our entire power generation," the statement said.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa region with strike drones: fire at energy facility, no casualties. PHOTOS

TPPs have stopped

"The stations are on fire! Our TPPs are not military facilities. We do not produce weapons! We employ civilians. Wehave stopped... Currently, there is zero generation. Zero! We have lost what we had been restoring around the clock. Completely!" added Centrenergo.

"Each time, the enemy strikes even more brutally, even more cynically. But we will once again do what we do best, overcoming fatigue and the pain of loss: restoring, repairing and implementing new generation! Because there is no other choice," the company concluded.

Reference:

Centrenergo consists of three thermal power plants: Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region, Zmiivka TPP in the Kharkiv region, Vuhlehirsk TPP in the Donetsk region (temporarily occupied) and a separate division, Remenergo, located in Cherkasy.

Massive combined strike on 8 November

On the evening of 7 November and throughout the night of 8 November, Russia carried out another massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used kamikaze drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, including Kalibr and Kinzhal.

The enemy once again attacked energy facilities, railways and civilian infrastructure. Emergency power cuts were forced in several regions of the country.

In the capital, several fires broke out as a result of debris falling in the Pecherskyi district. The enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. Peaceful settlements and energy system facilities were hit. A woman was injured in the attack in the Vyshhorod district. She was hospitalised at a local hospital with shrapnel wounds to her thigh. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.

The Poltava region came under heavy enemy fire. Kremenchuk and Horishni Plavni were completely cut off from electricity. The cities also had no heating or water supply. In addition, enemy strikes on the Poltava region damaged the railway infrastructure: several stations were left without power, and the contact network was damaged in some areas. As a result, trains are only running on diesel locomotives, which is causing significant delays.

The Russians also targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region. In particular, according to local media reports, Svitlovodsk was hit.

On the evening of 7 November, the enemy struck the Pisochyn community in the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb. In the village of Korotych, the attack destroyed a petrol station building and damaged several cars. Eight people were injured in the strike and were all hospitalised for medical treatment.

During Russia's strike on critical infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, an employee of an energy company who was at work was killed.

A Russian drone destroyed apartments in a nine-storey building in Dnipro. Three people were killed and 12 were injured. Seven of the victims are in hospital. Among the victims are children.

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