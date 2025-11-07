Kudrytskyi was responsible for ensuring Ukraine’s energy security. He failed to do so, Zelenskyy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the case against former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi is a matter for the judicial system, adding that he has "no personal attitude" toward him.
The head of state said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.
About the case against Kudrytskyi
When asked whether Kudrytskyi’s case could cause concern among Western partners, Zelenskyy replied:
"It’s difficult to comment on things someone has written, especially when they are far from reality. This is not a question for me but for Ukraine’s judicial system. I have no personal attitude toward this person."
The President also noted that Kudrytskyi "was the head of a large system."
"This system was supposed to ensure the security of our energy sector. He was responsible for that and he didn’t do so," Zelenskyy added.
Kudrytskyi's case
-
As a reminder, on the morning of October 21, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the home of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.
-
According to media reports, investigators are examining possible overstatements of logging volumes and contractor costs during the construction of power transmission lines.
-
On October 28, the SBI detained former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on suspicion of fraudulently embezzling funds from the state enterprise NEC Ukrenergo.
-
The case concerns the alleged embezzlement of state company funds during tenders for the reconstruction of power system facilities back in 2018. Businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is currently in pre-trial detention, has already been notified of suspicion in the same case
-
On October 29, 2025, Kudrytskyi was taken into custody with the option of posting ₴13.7 million bail.
- On October 30, bail was posted for Kudrytskyi, and he was released from pre-trial detention.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password