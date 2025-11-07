Kudrytskyi was responsible for ensuring Ukraine’s energy security. He failed to do so, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the case against former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi is a matter for the judicial system, adding that he has "no personal attitude" toward him.

The head of state said this during a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

About the case against Kudrytskyi

When asked whether Kudrytskyi’s case could cause concern among Western partners, Zelenskyy replied:

"It’s difficult to comment on things someone has written, especially when they are far from reality. This is not a question for me but for Ukraine’s judicial system. I have no personal attitude toward this person."

Read more: ₴13.7 million bail posted for Kudrytskyi – media

The President also noted that Kudrytskyi "was the head of a large system."

"This system was supposed to ensure the security of our energy sector. He was responsible for that and he didn’t do so," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi officially released from pre-trial detention on bail posted by legal entity not connected to him

Kudrytskyi's case

As a reminder, on the morning of October 21, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the home of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

According to media reports, investigators are examining possible overstatements of logging volumes and contractor costs during the construction of power transmission lines.

On October 28, the SBI detained former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on suspicion of fraudulently embezzling funds from the state enterprise NEC Ukrenergo.

The case concerns the alleged embezzlement of state company funds during tenders for the reconstruction of power system facilities back in 2018. Businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is currently in pre-trial detention, has already been notified of suspicion in the same case

On October 29, 2025, Kudrytskyi was taken into custody with the option of posting ₴13.7 million bail.

On October 30, bail was posted for Kudrytskyi, and he was released from pre-trial detention.

Read more: By arresting Kudrytskyi, government threw wrench into negotiation process with Europeans - Nikolov