News Kudrytskyi’s case
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi officially released from pre-trial detention on bail posted by legal entity not connected to him

Former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi has been officially released from the pre-trial detention center after bail was posted.

His lawyer, Mykola Hrabyk, reported this to Censor.NET

"He was released at 5:45 p.m. and is now officially considered the person for whom the bail was posted," he said.

According to Hrabyk, Kudrytskyi was met outside the pre-trial detention center by his family.

Mr. Hrabyk declined to disclose who posted the bail, saying he was not authorized to do so.

"But I can say it was not an individual, but a legal entity not connected to Volodymyr Dmytrovych," he added.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on October 28.

