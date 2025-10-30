1 679 21
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi officially released from pre-trial detention on bail posted by legal entity not connected to him
Former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi has been officially released from the pre-trial detention center after bail was posted.
His lawyer, Mykola Hrabyk, reported this to Censor.NET
"He was released at 5:45 p.m. and is now officially considered the person for whom the bail was posted," he said.
According to Hrabyk, Kudrytskyi was met outside the pre-trial detention center by his family.
Mr. Hrabyk declined to disclose who posted the bail, saying he was not authorized to do so.
"But I can say it was not an individual, but a legal entity not connected to Volodymyr Dmytrovych," he added.
Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) detained former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on October 28.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password