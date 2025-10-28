SBI confirms Kudrytskyi’s detention: he and Hrynkevych suspected of embezzling "Ukrenergo" funds. VIDEO+PHOTO

SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to a Lviv businessman and detained former "Ukrenergo" CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on suspicion of fraudulently seizing funds from the state-owned enterprise "NPC "Ukrenergo".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the SBI.

As noted, the scheme was organised by a Lviv businessman, whom the SBI had previously exposed for purchasing low-quality clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces for more than UAH 1 billion.









What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, in 2018, during tenders for the reconstruction of the outer fence of substations of the Southern and Western power systems, an official of the state-owned enterprise colluded with representatives of a private company. At the time, he held the position of Deputy Director for Investments at SE "NPC "Ukrenergo".

"Based on the results of the procurement, the parties concluded two contracts totalling more than UAH 68 million. After that, the state-owned enterprise transferred more than UAH 13.7 million in advance payments to the contractor, which the criminals misappropriated without intending to fulfil their obligations," the statement said.

The investigation also established the facts of forgery of documents submitted for state registration of the legal entity used in the criminal scheme. Later, the defendants carried out financial transactions with the funds received, trying to make them look legitimate.

Suspicion of Lviv businessman Hrynkevych

According to the SBI, the Lviv businessman was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 205-1, Part 2 of Article 209 (organising fraud, forgery of documents submitted for state registration of a legal entity, legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The former chairman of the board was detained on suspicion of committing a criminal offence under Part 4 of Article 190 (fraud committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, in especially large amounts) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanctions of the articles provide for up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Suspicion of Kudrytskyi

SBI investigators are preparing a motion to the court to impose a custodial measure of restraint on the former "Ukrenergo" official.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As a reminder, a Lviv businessman is being tried under the SBI materials in the case of purchasing low-quality clothing for the needs of the Armed Forces for more than UAH 1 billion.

Searches at Kudrytskyi's place

As a reminder, on the morning of 21 October, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the home of former "Ukrenergo" CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

According to the interlocutors of "Ekonomichna Pravda", the investigation is looking into possible overstatement of deforestation and contractor costs when laying power lines.

