Lviv businessman and his criminal organization supplied low-quality clothing to Armed Forces of Ukraine worth over UAH 1 billion: indictment sent to court - SBI. PHOTOS

The State Bureau of Investigation jointly with the State Audit Service completed a pre-trial investigation against a Lviv businessman and his criminal organisation that supplied low-quality military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, in 2023, companies controlled by the businessman entered into contracts with the Ministry of Defence for the supply of military clothing worth more than UAH 1.8 billion, but it later turned out that the supplied clothing did not meet the technical requirements and could not be used for its intended purpose. The state's losses from this transaction amounted to over UAH 1.1 billion.

TheSBI detained several members of the criminal organisation and served them with a notice of suspicion. One of the suspects was put on the international wanted list. The organiser and his accomplices face up to 15 years in prison for creating a criminal organisation, fraud and legalisation of the proceeds of crime (Art. 255, Art. 190, Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"In order to compensate for the damages caused, measures have been taken to identify and seize the property of the suspects," the SBI said.

In addition, an indictment has already been filed against the businessman for attempting to bribe one of the SBI's senior officials in the amount of USD 500,000 to influence the closure of the criminal case.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

