SBI detained Kudrytskyi, suspicion is being prepared for him, - sources

The SBI detained the former head of "Ukrenergo", Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, in Lviv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET's sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to them, he is currently being served with a notice of suspicion of fraud on a large scale and money laundering.

What is Kudrytskyi suspected of?

Investigators suspect that Kudrytskyi and businessman Hrynkevych may have embezzled money from the state-owned company back in 2018.

Earlier, the SBI conducted searches at his place.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

Searches at Kudrytskyi's place

As a reminder, on the morning of 21 October, officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the home of former "Ukrenergo" CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

According to the sources of "Ekonomichna Pravda", the investigation is looking into possible overstatement of deforestation and the cost of contracting work during the laying of power lines.

