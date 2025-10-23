Company’s management, which "laundered" 101 million hryvnias on purchase of timber for military, will be brought to trial. VIDEO+PHOTOS

SBI officers completed a pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Luhansk Housing and Maintenance Department and his accomplices. They misappropriated more than UAH 101 million during the procurement of fuel wood for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

The indictment has been sent to court.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to the investigation, the illegal scheme was organised by the former head of the Luhansk Housing and Maintenance Department and his subordinate. They involved two current officials of the unit, which is now based in Dnipro, and a private entrepreneur in the fraud.

The participants in the scheme ensured the purchase of fuel wood in the amount of over 66,000 cubic metres at inflated prices, bypassing the open bidding procedure. The contracts were concluded with indirect suppliers.







See more: In nine months, State Bureau of Investigation referred 5,879 corruption cases to court: among accused are MPs, judges, and customs officers. INFOGRAPHICS