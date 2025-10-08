In nine months, State Bureau of Investigation referred 5,879 corruption cases to court: among accused are MPs, judges, and customs officers. INFOGRAPHICS

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation continue to systematically fight corruption in government and law enforcement agencies. In the first nine months of 2025, SBI investigators completed pre-trial investigations in 5,879 criminal proceedings and sent indictments against 6,321 people to court.

Among the accused are 2 officials of category "A", 4 MPs, 2 members of the Cabinet of Ministers, 15 judges, 1,126 law enforcement officers, 37 tax officers, 73 customs officers, 117 representatives of the State Criminal Executive Service, 107 forest protection officers and 57 civil protection officers, Censor.NET reports.

During this period, the SBI reported 14,883 suspicions and detained 1,757 people.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The Bureau is also stepping up its efforts to prevent corruption crimes. Among the latest high-profile cases:

former officials of the Ministry of Defence, who caused UAH 2.4 billion in damage to the state, will be tried;

an official of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil is suspected of facilitating illegal amber mining;

cases against officials of the State Border Guard Service for overspending budget funds on fuel purchases;

a third case against the former head of the Geocadastre of Khmelnytskyi region for land fraud;

a suspicion against the former head of the Lviv Railway for misappropriation of over UAH 31 million.

Read more: "No nepotism", "jailing corrupt officials", and "I will get rid of motorcades": Media analysed which of Zelenskyy’s promises did not come true. VIDEO