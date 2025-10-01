In 2019, then-presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy generously promised dramatic changes in the fight against corruption. Among his promises were "No nepotism", "I will get rid of motorcades" and, of course, "jailing corrupt officials", which became key messages for voters who wanted change.

According to Censor.NET, Bihus.Info decided to analyse which of the president's promises have been implemented and which have long been forgotten.

"Instead of a systematic fight against corruption, we saw, for example, an attempt by the Presidential Office to destroy the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. Moreover, all this happened against the backdrop of high-profile corruption scandals among Zelenskyy's inner circle.

What else is there? Tatarov, despite high-profile investigations and numerous fuck-ups, is still in the Presidential Office. The motorcades have not disappeared - on the contrary, they have become more numerous long before the great war. And nepotism in the government has not disappeared: during the first years of the current guarantor's cadence, about three dozen "kvartalists" were promoted to high positions," the publication reminds.

