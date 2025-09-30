September ratings: Zaluzhnyi and Biletskyi show highest growth

The "Socis" Centre for Social and Marketing Research and the "Barometer of Public Opinion" publication have released their September 2025 ratings of politicians and political forces: three representatives of the Defence and Security Forces are in the top five.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the published rating.

In particular, if elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held in the near future, Valerii Zaluzhnyi's hypothetical party would receive the most votes - 31.8%. Next come the "Volodymyr Zelenskyy Bloc" (19.1%), the "Petro Poroshenko Bloc" (8.2%), the "Kyrylo Budanov Bloc" (7.8%), and the "Andrii Biletskyi Bloc" (7.4%). Compared to a similar study by "Socis" in June 2025, Zaluzhnyi and Biletskyi's ratings showed the highest growth: plus 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

In the presidential election, if it were to take place in the near future, the situation would be identical, except for the leader, who would be Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for whom 29.2% of respondents would vote. Next: Valerii Zaluzhnyi (26.6%), Petro Poroshenko (7.7%), Kyrylo Budanov (6.7%), Andrii Biletskyi (5%).

See more: Zaluzhnyi and Johnson opened "Unbreakable Ukraine" exhibition in London. PHOTO

In terms of public trust, the top five leaders are: Zaluzhnyi (44.5%), Budanov (30.8%), Zelenskyy (25%), SSU Chairman Vasyl Maliuk (18.7%), and Biletskyi (12.6%).

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!