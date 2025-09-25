Zaluzhnyi and Johnson opened "Unbreakable Ukraine" exhibition in London. PHOTO

On 23 September, the exhibition "Unbreakable Ukraine" was opened in London under the patronage of General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom. The exhibition was organised by the Bohdan Hubskyi Foundation and the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War (the War Museum).

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The exhibition is dedicated to the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people and the resilience of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in confronting Russian aggression. It is a project about the fight for freedom and democracy in the heart of Europe.

The exhibition features more than 600 artifacts collected during Russia’s invasion. Among them are trophies captured in battle, as well as items gathered by museum expeditions in liberated territories and by Ukrainian Armed Forces mobile teams at combat sites. The exhibition depicts the reality in which Ukraine and Ukrainians have lived, fought, and defeated evil over the past three and a half years, defending their identity and sovereignty.

The exhibits also include chilling photographs of Ukrainian children who died in the war.

More than 30 ambassadors from the G7, the EU, and other countries, members of the UK Parliament, politicians, leading British media, volunteers, the public, and relatives of British volunteers killed fighting for Ukraine attended the exhibition’s opening.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi made a speech at the opening, noting that every artefact in the exhibition carries the spirit of Ukraine's unbreakable will.

"Every hall of this exhibition — from ‘Attack and Destruction’ to ‘Points of Resistance,’ ‘Veterans,’ and ‘Photographs of Heroes’ — is a living testimony of our time. This is more than an art project. It is proof that a nation striving for freedom — a nation others tried to destroy — continues to live, fight, recover, and inspire," said combat general Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Zaluzhnyi stressed that this exhibition is not only about the past and present, but also about the lessons of a war the world has never known.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi meets with the families of British volunteer fighters who died for Ukraine in the battles against the Russian invaders

Read more: Today drones cause nearly 80% of battlefield losses, countermeasures needed – Zaluzhnyi

During the opening of the exhibition, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Ukraine's allies need to do more to help Ukraine, but assured that Ukrainians will win this war.

"Ukrainians, my friends, will win. Ukraine will win. This is a war for independence. They are fighting for their land, they are fighting for their statehood," Johnson said.

In his speech at the opening of the exhibition, High Commissioner (Ambassador) of Canada Ralph Goodale noted that Canada joined the Coalition of the Willing to develop security guarantees for Ukraine and assured that the Ukrainian state has the right to sovereignty and prosperity.

In her speech, Ukrainian volunteer and medic Yuliia Paievska ("Taira") said: "Fear will never rule in our souls. The world has already seen tyrants and their evil empires - they inevitably fall."

Bohdan Hubskyi and Director of the War Museum Yuriy Savchuk meet Boris Johnson

According to Bohdan Hubskyi, the exhibition "Unbreakable Ukraine" shows the world the realities of the current struggle for Ukraine's state independence and clearly demonstrates the strength of the spirit of our people.

Among the exhibits is the flag of Ukraine rescued from Azovstal and airlifted by helicopter during the military operation, which symbolises the unbreakable spirit of the Ukrainian people.

Grave crosses of victims of Russian terror, discovered in the Izium forest in Kharkiv region after the territory was de-occupied, bear witness to the mass killings of civilians by Russian forces.

An operational map of the massive Russian drone attack on Ukraine and a fragment of a missile from the Patriot missile system, which testify to the daily terror of the civilian population of Ukraine by the Russian invaders.

Read more: Ukraine should have right to strike military bases in Russia - Johnson